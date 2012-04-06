Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NCCU Quiz Bowl

Quiz bowl is a competition of knowledge. The players train with the devotion of athletes, but they answer questions, rather than make baskets or score touchdowns. The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a quiz bowl circuit specifically for historically black colleges and universities, and North Carolina Central University has one of the best teams.s Host Frank Stasio talks with Victoria Jones and Justus McGee, two NCCU students who are members of the quiz bowl team; Christopher Graves, a NCCU quiz bowl coach; and Clayton Mack, special projects coordinator in the Division of Extended Studies at NCCU. (12:00)(SW)

