Meet Susan King

Susan King thought she would spend her whole life in journalism. She did stints in local and national television news, as well as guest hosting gigs in public radio. But she eventually left journalism to join the government, and later switched careers again when she got a job with the Carnegie Corporation of New York. On January 1, she started her latest, and arguably toughest, job, as dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks to Susan King about her life, journalism and her new role at UNC-Chapel Hill.