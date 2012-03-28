The Nature of Good and Evil

What drives good behavior? It could be the satisfying feeling of helping others or, in many cases, there are even more alluring incentives to do the right thing. Is the value of goodness lessened when there is a reward involved? Host Frank Stasio talks about the many motivations for being good, being evil and finding the balance in between with Ruth Grant, a professor of political science and philosophy at Duke University and a senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics and author of "Strings Attached: Untangling the Ethics of Incentives" (Princeton University Press/2011); Sam Wells, dean of Duke University Chapel and a research professor of Christian ethics at Duke Divinity School; and Katy Munger, a Durham-based novelist. Listener Call-in.