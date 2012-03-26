Meet Beverly McIver

Artist Beverly McIver’s childhood in Greensboro was marred by racism, poverty and the pain of having a mentally disabled sister named Renee. When she left North Carolina to pursue a career as a painter, she never planned to return. But the death of McIver’s mother eventually brought her back home to become her sister’s main caretaker. The HBO Documentary Film,“Raising Renee,” allows viewers to witness how their relationship is put the test and how McIver’s artistry grows alongside her sister’s independence. Beverly McIver, an endowed professor of art at North Carolina Central University, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the film, her creative career and her close connection to Renee.