The State of Things

Taking a Lesson from Emmett Till

More than a half century before 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch captain in Florida, another black teenager named Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi. “Dar He: The Lynching of Emmett Till” tells his story, with actor Mike Wiley playing all 36 roles in film. Wiley and filmmaker Rob Underhill join host Frank Stasio to talk about collaborating on their new movie and what Till’s murder in 1955 can teach us about race relations in America today.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
