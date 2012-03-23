Taking a Lesson from Emmett Till

More than a half century before 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch captain in Florida, another black teenager named Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi. “Dar He: The Lynching of Emmett Till” tells his story, with actor Mike Wiley playing all 36 roles in film. Wiley and filmmaker Rob Underhill join host Frank Stasio to talk about collaborating on their new movie and what Till’s murder in 1955 can teach us about race relations in America today.