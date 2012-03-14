In March 2006, a former Tarheel named Mohammad Taheri-Azar drove an SUV through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus during the busiest part of the day. The Iranian-American hoped to kill as many people as possible in the name of jihad. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but UNC sociology professor Charles Kurzman wondered, “if terrorism is as easy as renting a car, why don’t we see attacks like this every day?” In his new book, “The Missing Martyrs: Why There are So Few Muslim Terrorists,” he challenges misconceptions about Islam and violence. Kurzman joins host Frank Stasio to talk about both the real and perceived threat of Islamist terrorism. (17:30)(MM)