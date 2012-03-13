Human Rights Conference

War crimes, violations of religion freedom and unfair labor practices are just a few of the many things considered by some to be violations of human rights. But what exactly is a human right?

And who grants it? Those are the questions the National Humanities Center in North Carolina is tackling in its new multi-year project, "Human Rights and the Humanities.” Its first annual conference is this Thursday and Friday. Host Frank Stasio talks about the conference with Geoff Harpham, president and director of the National Humanities Center.