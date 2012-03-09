Three young poets traveled to Egypt and Tunisia last summer to document the revolutions sweeping the countries. They came back with a series of spoken-word pieces called "Poetic Portraits of a Revolution" that aired on WUNC in 2011. Those pieces have now become a stage show at the Carrboro ArtsCenter. Host Frank Stasio talks to Kane Smego and Will McInerney, the writers and poets that produced the play, and Joseph Megel, the director of “Poetic Portraits of a Revolution” on stage. For links to music from the play and segments from the original broadcast of "Poetic Portraits of a Revolution", go here and here respectively.