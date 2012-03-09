Hip-Hop in Film

Hip-hop culture has long captivated America, changing the way we talk, think, dress and even treat one another. The legacy of hip-hop is both positive and negative, and that's something that North Carolina State University wants the audience to consider at this year's Annual Africana Studies Program African Diaspora Film Festival. The event will focus on the impact hip-hop has had on America and other countries around the world. Host Frank Stasio discusses the festival with Dante James, assistant director of the African American Cultural Center at NC State University, and Sheila Smith McKoy, director of the African American Cultural Center at NC State University.