The State of Things

The Flight of Gemma Hardy

Like many young, lonely, bookish girls who had suffered personal heartbreak, Margot Livesey loved “Jane Eyre.” Charlotte Bronte’s classic story of a teenage governess who finds love by staying true to herself convinced the motherless Livesey that even if your life changes for the bad, it can change for the good again. Livesey’s new novel is called “The Flight of Gemma Hardy” (Harper Collins/2012) and it openly reimagines “Jane Eyre.” The author joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her book and the inspiration for it.

