Jeff Hart fell in love with ghost stories when he was in first grade, and he has never stopped thinking about them. There were the Brown Mountain Lights – strange lights at Brown Mountain in North Carolina that moved mysteriously up and down the mountain. And there was Lydia, the young girl whose ghost haunted the road where she died in a car accident. As an adult, Jeff became a musician, but he remembered his love for scary stories, and now he hearkens back to the tales of his youth with his new album, “Ghosts of the Old North State.”