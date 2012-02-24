Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

New Music

New Music by Reynolds Price
triadstage.org
/

Writer Reynolds Price had the opportunity to see one of his plays, “August Snow,” performed at Greensboro’s Triad Stage back in 2003. The award-winning author was moved to tears by the production and its director, Preston Lane, promised Price that he would soon stage “Night Dance” and “Better Days,” the sequels to “August Snow.” Price died in 2011, but Lane remained true to his word. The trilogy of plays, called“New Music,” tells the story of a family from eastern North Carolina and all three are now on stage at Triad Stage in rotating repertory. Lane and actors Ginny Myers Lee and Matthew Delaney, join host Frank Stasio to talk about the timeless beauty of Reynolds Price’s prose.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas