Writer Reynolds Price had the opportunity to see one of his plays, “August Snow,” performed at Greensboro’s Triad Stage back in 2003. The award-winning author was moved to tears by the production and its director, Preston Lane, promised Price that he would soon stage “Night Dance” and “Better Days,” the sequels to “August Snow.” Price died in 2011, but Lane remained true to his word. The trilogy of plays, called“New Music,” tells the story of a family from eastern North Carolina and all three are now on stage at Triad Stage in rotating repertory. Lane and actors Ginny Myers Lee and Matthew Delaney, join host Frank Stasio to talk about the timeless beauty of Reynolds Price’s prose.