Following the Carolina Chocolate Drops big win at the 2010 Grammy Awards, founding member Justin Robinson left the band to take on new challenges. He enrolled in a graduate program, started a frozen dessert business and focused on making music with The Mary Annettes, a band he began working with while still with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Their new CD, “Bones for Tinder,” has just been released and it’s an eclectic blend of country, soul, folk and R&B.