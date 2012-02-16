Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Upside of Irrationality

Dan Ariely explores the limits of logic and what we have to learn from human irrationality.
We all do irrational things. Perhaps the strangest thing of all is convincing ourselves that we don’t. What if we embraced the irrationality of human decisions? Would we find that there are advantages to making illogical decisions? Duke University Professor Dan Ariely thinks so. In his book, “The Upside of Irrationality: The Unexpected Benefits of Defying Logic at Work and at Home” (Harper/ 2010), he shows how logic isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson talks about the limits of logic with Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke.

