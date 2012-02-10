Peter Lamb & the Wolves

Saxophonist Peter Lamb had little choice but to like jazz. He grew up in a household where jazz records substituted for TV as entertainment. Over the years, he’s played and recorded with musicians like Ben Folds and with bands like The Fleshtones and now Lamb is the bandleader on his own project for the first time. He brings his swinging, jazz influenced sound to the studio to play live for host Frank Stasio and talk about assembling his quintet called Peter Lamb and the Wolves.

This program originally aired on February 4, 2011. For a link to the audio, click here.