Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Peter Lamb & the Wolves

Saxophonist Peter Lamb had little choice but to like jazz. He grew up in a household where jazz records substituted for TV as entertainment. Over the years, he’s played and recorded with musicians like Ben Folds and with bands like The Fleshtones and now Lamb is the bandleader on his own project for the first time. He brings his swinging, jazz influenced sound to the studio to play live for host Frank Stasio and talk about assembling his quintet called Peter Lamb and the Wolves.

This program originally aired on February 4, 2011.  For a link to the audio, click here.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas