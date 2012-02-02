Choreographer David Dorfman had never seen anything like Sly & the Family Stone when he attended the band’s concert as a college freshman in 1973. The psychedelic funk/soul group with hits like “Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” was the first commercially successful American rock band to be both racially and gender integrated. This weekend, Dorfman’s company will perform “Prophets of Funk,” a dance homage to the music of Sly & the Family Stone, at Stewart Theater at North Carolina State University. First, Dorfman joins host Frank Stasio to talk about being inspired to “Dance to the Music.”