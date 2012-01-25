Remembering Jo Rae Wright

Jo Rae Wright was a cell biologist, professor, dean, beloved friend and mentor at Duke University for more than 17 years. When she died earlier this month after battling breast cancer, the university lowered its flags in her honor. Peter Lange, Provost of Duke and Sally Kornbluth, Vice Dean for Basic Science and a Professor of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology at Duke’s School of Medicine, were friends of Wright. They join host Frank Stasio to remember their colleague and detail her legacy to Duke.