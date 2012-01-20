Reimagining Kenya's Future through Literature

In 2007, Kenya experienced a violent backlash in response to politics surrounding the country’s presidential election. This year, Kenyans will go to the polls again, this time with a new constitution in place – a document many hope will eliminate some of the problems that led to bloodshed five years ago. Billy Kahora is a Kenyan writer and the managing editor of Kwani, a literary magazine that works to share the experience of East Africans and consider Kenya’s social and political future through writing.