Raleigh bartender Doc Hendley woke one morning with a weird phrase lodged in his head. He scrambled for the pad he keeps by his bed and he wrote down the words “Wine to water.” He didn’t know what they meant then. But soon, he would turn those words into an organization that would help thirsty people around the world. Wine to Water is a non-profit that helps people in 12 different countries get access to clean drinking water.