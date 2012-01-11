Love and Superheroes

James Maxey writes fantasy novels. You’re more likely to encounter magic and dragons in his books than the harsh reality of fatal illness. But when the woman he loved was diagnosed and died of cancer, James found a way to memorialize his struggle in writing. The result was his new e-book called “Burn Baby Burn” (2012). It is available already, but James has another novel called “Greatshadow” (Solaris/2012) coming out this month.