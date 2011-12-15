Long Leaf Opera's Finale

The Triangle’s Long Leaf Opera Company is one of the few opera organizations in the country to feature works composed originally in English. The company has been running continuously for 14 years and is the brainchild of Artistic Director Randolf Umberger and conductor Benjamin Keaton. Unberger died this fall leaving Keaton to run the season by himself. Keaton’s effort to honor his predecessor’s memory has been heroic, but he can’t keep doing it alone, so he has announced that this season will be the company’s last.