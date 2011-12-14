American Graduate: The Dropout Problem

North Carolina has recorded some of the lowest student dropout rates ever in recent years. But what is causing the rate to drop, and do we even have a good handle on who is still dropping out and why? Host Frank Stasio talks about the problem of school dropouts with Terry Stoops, director of Education Studies at the John Locke Foundation; Cassandra Davis, a dropout prevention specialist with Communities In Schools of Durham; Cindy Watkins, organizational advancement director for The North Carolina Partnership for Children; and Julian Wooten, a graduate student in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Listener Call-in.