The State of Things

American Graduate: Keeping Kids in School

An estimated 16,000 kids dropped out of school in North Carolina last year. That’s a slight improvement from the year before, but it’s clear that much more needs to be done to make school a welcoming and academically challenging place for many of the state’s students. Join host Frank Stasio and UNC-TV’s Heather Burgiss for a special conversation about how to keep kids in the classroom. This program was recorded before a studio audience at UNC-TV with a panel of education experts including June Atkinson, State Superintendent of Public Instruction; New Hanover High School Principal Todd Finn; Joel Rosch, Senior Research Scholar at Duke University’s Center for Child & Family Policy; and Karolyn Tyson, associate professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of “Integration Interrupted: Tracking, Black Students, and Acting White After Brown” (Oxford University Press/2011).

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
