Meet Grant Llewellyn

Welsh conductor Grant Llewellyn has been the music director of the North Carolina Symphony since 2004, but his music history can be traced all the way back to his childhood. His cockney grandmother used to sit at the decrepit piano in the family’s living room in Wales. There she would play badly from her limited repertoire of waltzes. Grant’s musical abilities were more auspicious. He trained from an early age in the piano and the cello, but in his late teenage years, he became fascinated with another aspect of music: conducting. Since embarking on that path, his work has spanned the globe.