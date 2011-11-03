Bringing The World Home To You

Swiss brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger have played music together since they were very young, but their band never seemed quite complete – until they met New Yorker Joel Landsberg. Landsberg shared their love of musical creativity and everything started coming together. The trio began playing for Swiss audiences, eventually making their American debut in 1997. The band is now based in North Carolina, a place they credit for inspiring their early sound. The Kruger Brothers perform tonight in Raleigh, but first they join host Frank Stasio in the studio to talk about their alliance and their music.

