The State of Things

Sweet Potatoes

Stephanie Tyson
www.sweetpotatoes.ws
Stephanie Tyson left her hometown of Winston-Salem, NC as a young woman with her sights set on Broadway. She didn't make it big on the Great White Way, but in recent years she has gained national renown - as a chef and restaurateur. Tyson and her partner Vivian Joiner are the women behind Sweet Potatoes, a Southern-food restaurant that has helped shore up revitalization efforts in downtown Winston-Salem. Tyson joins host Frank Stasio to talk about starting a restaurant, her journey back home and her new cookbook "Well, Shut My Mouth! The Sweet Potatoes Restaurant Cookbook" (John F. Blair Publisher/2011).

