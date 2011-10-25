Reflecting on the Clarence Thomas Confirmation Hearings

The publication of Anita Hill's new book, “Reimagining Equality,” has refocused the media spotlight on the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that took place on the floor of the U.S. Senate 20 years ago. In 1991, Hill, a former attorney-adviser to Thomas, publicly alleged that the judge sexually harassed her on many occasions during their time working together. Duke Professor Karla FC Holloway joins host Frank Stasio to look back on the hearings and consider their impact on race and gender identity politics in America.