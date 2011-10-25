Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Reflecting on the Clarence Thomas Confirmation Hearings

The publication of Anita Hill's new book, “Reimagining Equality,” has refocused the media spotlight on the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that took place on the floor of the U.S. Senate 20 years ago. In 1991, Hill, a former attorney-adviser to Thomas, publicly alleged that the judge sexually harassed her on many occasions during their time working together. Duke Professor Karla FC Holloway joins host Frank Stasio to look back on the hearings and consider their impact on race and gender identity politics in America.

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Susan Davis
