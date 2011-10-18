Bringing The World Home To You

The Guerrilla Girls Take the Nasher

In the mid-1980s there were two kinds of feminist art: works by women shown inside museums and clever protests staged by activists outside of museums. The Guerrilla Girls invented the latter. But these days, they struggle with being part of the former. The Guerrilla Girls are a rotating group of masked female artists who call attention to discrimination against female artists and artists of color in the art world. But in the last decade, The Guerrilla Girls have come inside the museum. Their work has been featured in many group and solo shows around the world. They are a cornerstone of the exhibit currently on display at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University called “The Deconstructive Impulse: Women Artists Reconfigure the Signs of Power, 1973 to 1991.” The Guerrilla Girls assume the names of famous dead women artists and today Frida Kahlo and Kathe Kollwitz join host Frank Stasio to talk about their art and their activism.

