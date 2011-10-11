Weighing in on Fracking

North Carolina's Department of Environment and Natural Resources has begun collecting opinions from the public on the subject of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. The process is used to extract natural gas from shale, and geologists have determined that large deposits of natural gas reside in the shale of central North Carolina, especially in Lee, Chatham and Moore counties. The North Carolina General Assembly is considering changes to the laws that govern fracking in the state. Host Frank Stasio talks with Kirk Ross, a columnist for The Independent Weekly and the Carrboro Citizen about the proposed legislation.