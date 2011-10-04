Construction on a new housing facility for homeless veterans in Raleigh is underway. Almost 600 vets are eking out an existence in Wake County alone, and the new complex – built by CASA, a community housing nonprofit – will only house 10, but it’s a start. Others around the state are trying to deal with the problem as well, including the Durham VA, and Barbara Marshall, a veteran helping homeless female vets in Fayetteville. Host Frank Stasio takes a look at what’s being done to help homeless veterans with Debra King, CEO of CASA; Bob Williamson, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator at the Durham VA Medical Center; and Marshall, the creator of the Steps-N-Stages Jubilee House in Fayetteville.