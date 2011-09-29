Durham's Latest Star Turn

When film crews were in Durham a couple of years ago making the movie "Main Street," crowds turned out to glimpse stars including Colin Firth, Orlando Bloom, Ellen Burstyn and Patricia Clarkson. The movie gets its local premiere tomorrow night at Durham's Carolina Theatre. Host Frank Stasio talks with Yvette Bickoff, one of the film's producers, and Reyn Bowman, former head of the Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the role the Bull City plays in "Main Street" and Durham's long show-biz career.