Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Durham's Latest Star Turn

Main Street movie
mainstreetthemovie.com
/

When film crews were in Durham a couple of years ago making the movie "Main Street," crowds turned out to glimpse stars including Colin Firth, Orlando Bloom, Ellen Burstyn and Patricia Clarkson. The movie gets its local premiere tomorrow night at Durham's Carolina Theatre. Host Frank Stasio talks with Yvette Bickoff, one of the film's producers, and Reyn Bowman, former head of the Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the role the Bull City plays in "Main Street" and Durham's long show-biz career.

Tags

The State of Things"Main Street"
Stay Connected
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
See stories by Amber Nimocks
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio