Joan Soriano's musical career began in the rural Dominican countryside when he made an instrument with a tin can and fishing line. Soon after, he and some of his 15 siblings formed a bachata band, a type of Dominican music they'd been hearing on the radio for years. Soriano left his family at age 13 to pursue a career in music and was eventually christened “The Duke of Bachata.” Today, he continues to perform with his family, traveling internationally to spread bachata to the world.