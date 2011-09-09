Looking for History

History comes alive before Tom Magnuson's eyes. All he has to do is take a walk in the woods. Manguson is a visiting scholar at the University of North Carolina’s Institute for Southern Studies, and founder of the Trading Path Association. The group trains amateur archeology and history enthusiasts how to identify potentially significant historic sites, especially in rural and suburban areas. Host Frank Stasio talks with Magnuson about spotting history and with Jack Bernhardt, a professional archeologist and professor at Wake Technical Community College, about the need to preserve artifacts and historic sites.