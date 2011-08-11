Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Suing Bank of America

AIG was one of the most vilified culprits of the financial crisis, but now the insurance giant says it was actually duped by Bank of America. AIG claims in a new $10 billion lawsuit that the Charlotte-based bank misrepresented the quality of its mortgage-backed securities. Host Frank Stasio gets a rundown on the lawsuit and examines whether a suit like this moves us any closer to repairing damage caused by the mortgage meltdown with Charlotte Business Journal finance editor Adam O'Daniel; Duke University law professor James Cox; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill business professor Alexander Arapoglou; and Center for Responsible Lending COO Deborah Goldstein.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
See stories by Isaac-Davy Aronson