The State of Things

Your Digital Afterlife

Your Digital Afterlife

Your digital life has a life of its own. Whether you’re on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter or linked in to any social network server, it’s likely that your online existence will outlive you. Authors John Romano and Evan Carroll started thinking about what happens to people’s online presence once they die. They found that much of the information – from emails and blog postings to financial records and photographs – is at risk of being lost forever in cyberspace. Their book, “Your Digital Afterlife” (New Riders Press/2010), tells readers how to preserve and protect their online legacies.

This program originally aired on February 22, 2011.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas