Biking the underground railroad

When Suepinda Keith and her husband Kevin Hicks moved to Chapel Hill, they were struck by how few young people they saw on bicycles. Avid riders themselves, they began a youth cycling program called Spoke ‘n Revolutions. When the group started riding last year, they had no idea how far it would take them – 1,800 miles, to be exact. That’s how far they biked this summer with a group of nine students from Chapel Hill High School. They were following the long path of the Underground Railroad all the way from Mobile, Alabama to Niagara Falls, biking roughly 60 miles a day for 33 days—something none of them had done before.