Demolition came for a Raleigh landmark this week when The Brewery was flattened to make way for classrooms and retail space on Hillsborough Street. During its 28 years in business, The Brewery gave a boost to the careers of bands like Raleigh-born Whiskeytown and, in more recent years, offered a launch pad for pop groups like Paramore and Panic! at the Disco. Up-and-coming local musicians found a home there, too.