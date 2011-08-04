NC Literary Lights: Twenty Years of NC Writers

For nearly two decades, the North Carolina Literary Review has been gathering the state's celebrated writers in its pages, and introducing new ones to a wider audience. To mark its 20th issue, host Frank Stasio talks with editor Margaret Bauer, Rives Chair of Southern Literature at East Carolina University, which publishes the North Carolina Literary Review. Two longtime contributors to the Review, James Applewhite and Bland Simpson, read from their work in the latest issue, centered on the theme of environmental writing.