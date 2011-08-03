The History & Politics of Family Planning

North Carolina’s legislature has enacted some of the most stringent requirements in the nation for women seeking abortions. How the bill will affect medical practice in the state? What legal challenges is it likely to face? Host Frank Stasio finds out what's in the bill and how this new state law fits into the convoluted history of family planning in America with WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie; Senator Warren Daniel (R-Burke & Caldwell), who is a primary sponsor of the bill; Dr. Charles Monteith, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina; Bebe Anderson, senior counsel with the Center for Reproductive Rights; Leslie Reagan, a professor of history at the University of Illinois and author of “When Abortion Was a Crime: Women, Medicine, and Law in the United States, 1867-1973" (University of California Press/1998); and Carole Joffe, Professor in the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the University of California-San Francisco and author of "Dispatches From the Abortion Wars: The Costs of Fanaticism to Doctors, Patients, and the Rest of Us” (Beacon Press/2011).