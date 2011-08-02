Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Men at Peace

Last month, Peace College announced that, for the first time in its 154-year history, it will begin admitting men to its undergraduate programs. Along with a new approach, the school has a new name: William Peace University. Many alumnae were outraged and caught off guard by the Board of Trustees’ decision. We take a look at the future of Peace and consider the role that single-sex education plays in our increasingly co-ed world. Host Frank Stasio talks with Debbie Cottrrell, Peace University Provost; Omisade “Billie” Burney-Scott, a Peace graduate from the class of 1987; Jane Stancil, higher education reporter for The News & Observer in Raleigh; Jo Allen, president of Meredith College, the lone remaining all-women’s college in Raleigh; and Rosemary Salomone, professor of law at St. John’s University and author of the book “Same, Different, Equal: Rethinking Single-Sex Schooling” (Yale University Press, 2003).

The State of ThingsPeace University
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
