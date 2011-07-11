Meet Josh Whiton

North Carolina entrepreneur Josh Whiton had his first business at the age of five when he sold tadpoles to his neighborhood friends. Now, he is the CEO of TransLoc Inc., a company that tracks city buses in real time.

But Whiton doesn't just want a business; he wants to change the world. He’s also started an urban farm, launched another company that spreads the gospel of the electric car and, in his free time, Whiton likes to dabble in psychology and philosophy.