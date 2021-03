Every summer, over 300 professional dancers, choreographers and dance students flock to Durham. They come for the American Dance Festival. It’s a summer school and a series of world-class performances open to the public. This summer's theme is "Something New, Something Treasured" and features the work of established choreographers like Bill T. Jones and Paul Taylor, as well as emerging talents like Rosie Herrera. The festival starts June 9 and runs through July 23.