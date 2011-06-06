Meet Dr. Jeffrey Brantley

The key to greater peace and health is as simple as "mindfulness" - the act of paying attention on purpose. However, practicing mindfulness isn't as simple or as easy as it sounds. Dr. Jeffrey Brantley helps patients find their way to mindful living and a stronger connection between their minds and their bodies.

He is the director of the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program at Duke Integrative Medicine. He is the author of a number of books on mindful living, including "Calming Your Anxious Mind: How Mindfulness and Compassion Can Free You From Anxiety, Fear, and Panic" (New Harbinger Publications/2007) and, with co-author Wendy Millstine, the "Five Good Minutes" series (New Harbinger Publications), which offers bite-size mindfulness exercises to meet the needs of busy people.