Art's New Place

Raleigh will get a little bit hipper this weekend when the Contemporary Art Museum - CAM Raleigh - opens in the downtown warehouse district. The organization behind the museum has been around for a couple of decades, but their new building marks a new era.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the CAM's past and its hopes for the future with Carson Brice, chair of the Contemporary Art Foundation Board of Directors; Marvin Malecha, dean of the College of Design at North Carolina State University; and Jay Gates, interim director of the CAM-Raleigh.