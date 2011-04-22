Remembering Chris Hondros

Photojournalist Chris Hondros was killed in Libya on Wednesday along with Tim Hetherington, the Oscar-nominated director of the war documentary "Restrepo." Hondros grew up in Fayetteville, graduated from North Carolina State University and worked for a time at the Fayetteville Observer. After Hondros left North Carolina, he became an acclaimed war photographer, winning numerous awards and becoming a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2004.

Host Frank Stasio will talk with Amber Nimocks and JD Pooley, two friends and former colleagues of Hondros’. Nimocks is a producer of "The State of Things.” Pooley is a photojournalist at the Sentinel-Tribune in Ohio.