German-born musician Marty Grosz first picked up the guitar over 70 years ago at the age of eight and hasn’t put it down since. Now he is one of today’s foremost jazz rhythm guitarists and chord soloists. Grosz has enjoyed a long career playing in big bands, trios and as a solo artist. He is also well-known for his comedic storytelling and engaging stage presence. Grosz joins host Frank Stasio to share some stories and songs from his impressive career.