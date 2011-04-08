Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Eldest Jackson

Rebbie Jackson

The Jackson family holds an important place in American music.  Its eldest child, Rebbie, has had a successful career as an entertainer that included her 1984 hit song, "Centipede," which was written by her brother, Michael Jackson. 

In addition to performing, Rebbie Jackson has found a new passion as an activist. She is an advocate of mental health awareness, educating audiences about bipolar disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anorexia and other illnesses. Rebbie Jackson’s current tour is traveling through Durham this weekend and she joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her advocacy, her music and her family.

Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
