The State of Things

Fast Food North Carolina

North Carolina has a far-reaching reputation for its farm fresh, home-cooked cuisine. So, it may surprise you that quite a few fast food restaurant chains have Tar Heel State roots. On today’s show, host Frank Stasio takes a look at the success stories of national franchises like Hardee’s, Bojangles’ and Krispy Kreme as well as regional chains including Cook-Out, Char-Grill and Snoopy’s. Joining the conversation are fast foodies Blair Chancey, editor of Quick Service Restaurant Magazine, and Andrew F. Smith, author of “The Encyclopedia of Junk Food and Fast Food.” Also joining the discussion are Burney Jennings, President/CEO of Biscuitville; Eric Newman, executive vice president of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits; Kenny Moore, founder of Andy’s Burgers, Shakes and Fries; and Tom Barbitta, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
