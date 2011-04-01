Fast Food North Carolina
North Carolina has a far-reaching reputation for its farm fresh, home-cooked cuisine. So, it may surprise you that quite a few fast food restaurant chains have Tar Heel State roots. On today’s show, host Frank Stasio takes a look at the success stories of national franchises like Hardee’s, Bojangles’ and Krispy Kreme as well as regional chains including Cook-Out, Char-Grill and Snoopy’s. Joining the conversation are fast foodies Blair Chancey, editor of Quick Service Restaurant Magazine, and Andrew F. Smith, author of “The Encyclopedia of Junk Food and Fast Food.” Also joining the discussion are Burney Jennings, President/CEO of Biscuitville; Eric Newman, executive vice president of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits; Kenny Moore, founder of Andy’s Burgers, Shakes and Fries; and Tom Barbitta, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine.