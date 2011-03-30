Picasso And Einstein Walk Into A Bar...

Imagine a situation in which Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso share an evening at a tavern discussing genius, art, science and the creative process. Comedian Steve Martin did just that when he wrote, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” which is currently on stage at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro, North Carolina.

The play engages with weightier concepts while still drawing on Martin’s unique brand of humor. Host Frank Stasio talks with the play’s director, Jeri Lynn Shulke, and actors Adam Samperi and Lucius Robinson about the genius of the main characters and the genius of Martin.