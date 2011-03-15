Amy Hempel is among America's most beloved short story writers. She's also a famous writing teacher – at Harvard University, Bennington College and the Sewanee Writer's Conference, to name a few placeAmy Hempel is among America's most beloved short story writers. She's also a famous writing teacher – at Harvard University, Bennington College and the Sewanee Writer's Conference, to name a few places where students have benefited from her tutelage.

Even though she is from Chicago, spent time in California and now lives in New York, Hempel is quite comfortable in the South’s literary and literal landscape. She is the only Northerner to have guest edited Algonquin Book's "New Stories of the South" short story collection and she is the Morgan Writer-in-Residence at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this week. Hempel joins host Frank Stasio to talk about reading, writing, and teaching. s where students have benefited from her tutelage. Even though she is from Chicago, spent time in California and now lives in New York, Hempel is quite comfortable in the South’s literary and literal landscape. She is the only Northerner to have guest edited Algonquin Book's "New Stories from the South" short story collection and she is the Morgan Writer-in-Residence at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this week.